Sigma Planning Corp Has $11.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTV stock opened at $178.73 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $136.11 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

