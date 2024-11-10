Sigma Planning Corp Has $7.91 Million Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

