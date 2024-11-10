Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,691 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.