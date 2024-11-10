Sigma Planning Corp Sells 105,689 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 649,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $40,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 471,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,957,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

