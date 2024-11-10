Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,473 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $16,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,258,000 after purchasing an additional 439,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,018 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

