SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Home Depot by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $92,727,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.04.

HD opened at $405.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.19 and a 200-day moving average of $363.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.79 and a 1-year high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

