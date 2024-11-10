Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLP. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $613.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462,584 shares in the company, valued at $95,775,073.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,750 shares of company stock worth $1,905,655 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 31,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.