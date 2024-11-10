Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.500-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Solventum also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.65 EPS.
Solventum Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of Solventum stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,053. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02. Solventum has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
