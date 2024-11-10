Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 625 ($8.14) and last traded at GBX 625 ($8.14), with a volume of 150000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,500.00 and a beta of 1.17.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets comprising Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, covering an area of approximately 38,000 acres located in Mississippi.

