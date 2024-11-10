SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.18 and a 12 month high of $87.78.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

