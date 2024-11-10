SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 39.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $320,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $602.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $439.81 and a one year high of $603.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.62.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

