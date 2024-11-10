SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys 8,111 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 54.3% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Down 0.2 %

UL opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

