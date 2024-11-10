SpiderRock Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1,442.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Moderna by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,184 shares of company stock worth $238,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

