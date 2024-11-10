SpiderRock Advisors LLC Sells 509 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Xylem by 56.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem by 226.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $124.37 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

