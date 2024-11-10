SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Head to Head Analysis

CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI – Get Free Report) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CMTSU Liquidation and SpringBig, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CMTSU Liquidation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 0.00 SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00

SpringBig has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 901.00%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SpringBig $28.37 million 0.16 -$10.23 million ($0.14) -0.71

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and SpringBig”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CMTSU Liquidation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpringBig.

Profitability

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A SpringBig -23.01% N/A -94.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of SpringBig shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SpringBig beats CMTSU Liquidation on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMTSU Liquidation

(Get Free Report)

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client’s business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

About SpringBig

(Get Free Report)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CMTSU Liquidation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMTSU Liquidation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.