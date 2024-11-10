Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Stock Performance
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.55 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.