State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 754 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

