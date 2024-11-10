State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.40 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $20,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

HLT stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,231. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.92. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $249.36. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

