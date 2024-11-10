STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.050-9.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. STERIS also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.79. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

