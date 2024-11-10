STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.050-9.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. STERIS also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.
STE stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.79. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.85.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.
In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
