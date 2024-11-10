Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.14. 1,026,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,479. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $253.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

