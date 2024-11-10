Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BCX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,056. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

