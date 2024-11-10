Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. River Global Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.1% in the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 16,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,351,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 73,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 56.1% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Target by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.78. 3,323,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,026. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.73.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.