StockNews.com Downgrades C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) to Hold

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

C&F Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $67.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.36. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 11.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other C&F Financial news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,130. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in C&F Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.