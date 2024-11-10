StockNews.com Downgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to Sell

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of HST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,591,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,194. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

