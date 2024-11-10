StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE EDR opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,399,031.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,179,412.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 457.0% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $205,038,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,017,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,393,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,497,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

