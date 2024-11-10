Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $375.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $266.93 and a 1 year high of $377.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

