Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 121,033 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 5.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $662,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 66,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,433,000 after acquiring an additional 852,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after buying an additional 522,817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,033,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $6.13 on Friday, hitting $375.96. 1,009,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.71. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $266.93 and a 12 month high of $377.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

