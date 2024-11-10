Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $190.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.47 and a 200 day moving average of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $524.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

