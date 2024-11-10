Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Purchases A$904,003.44 in Stock

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Heraghty purchased 63,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.23 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of A$904,003.44 ($598,677.77).

Super Retail Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35.

Super Retail Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 8th. This is an increase from Super Retail Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.69. Super Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

About Super Retail Group

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

