Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Price

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SNDR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

Shares of SNDR opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Schneider National by 4,602.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 135,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 132,973 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 49,921 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

