Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,819.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $156.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.52 and its 200-day moving average is $149.07. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.44 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

