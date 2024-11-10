Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 456,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 4.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.