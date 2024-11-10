Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at TD Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $80.92 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $67.83 and a 52 week high of $121.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,609 shares of company stock valued at $448,720. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $67,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter worth $83,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 58.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

