Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Announces Earnings Results

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Taboola.com updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Taboola.com Price Performance

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.24 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $106,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,930.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

