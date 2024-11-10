Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,112,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,960,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.