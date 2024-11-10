Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $30,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $2,814,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 66.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

