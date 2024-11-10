TD Cowen Cuts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $125.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XYL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

NYSE XYL opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

