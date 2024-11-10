Ted Buchan & Co Decreases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ted Buchan & Co lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 628,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,281,000 after acquiring an additional 223,129 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 147.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 101,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LNC opened at $34.86 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.