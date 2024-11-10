Ted Buchan & Co Has $10.59 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ted Buchan & Co lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of Ted Buchan & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

