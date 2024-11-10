Ted Buchan & Co Has $420,000 Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Ted Buchan & Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average of $126.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

