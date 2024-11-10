Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of C$14.82 million during the quarter.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

Tenaz Energy stock opened at C$13.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.35. Tenaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$13.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark raised Tenaz Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

