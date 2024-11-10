Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $321.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $328.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Phillip Securities raised Tesla to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.