The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 115.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 44.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Boeing by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,267,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.1% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $151.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.34. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $144.13 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

