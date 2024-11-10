The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $7.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CRSR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRSR

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 4.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 286.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 144.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.