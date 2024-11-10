The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lowered by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 152.9% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,506,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,331. The firm has a market cap of $394.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.15.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
Featured Articles
