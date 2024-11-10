The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 78.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

