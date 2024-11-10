Threshold Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $235.59 million and $12.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,992,913,005.778778 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02332897 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $10,417,744.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

