TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $34,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 325.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in GFL Environmental by 51.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 139.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.