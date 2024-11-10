TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,998,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,746,000. Onestream accounts for 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $6,780,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Get Onestream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on OS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Onestream Price Performance

Shares of OS opened at $32.34 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81.

Onestream Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.