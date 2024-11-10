TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 134,170 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $26,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 91.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in FormFactor by 876.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 290,254 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,938,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,622,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,074,000 after buying an additional 154,361 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,010,897.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

